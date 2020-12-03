https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/supreme-court-sides-churches-california-coronavirus-restrictions/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – The Supreme Court on Thursday sided with churches against California’s coronavirus gathering restrictions.

In an unsigned opinion, the court granted the churches injunctive relief and sent the case back to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. The Supreme Court asked the lower court to consider the churches’ plea in light of a decision in which New York houses of worship sued to undo Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s restrictions. In that case, the court granted an injunction to Catholic churches and Jewish synagogues, saying they were treated unequally in lockdown orders.

Attorneys for the California churches, run by Harvest Rock Church and Harvest International Ministries, celebrated the win, with Liberty Counsel Chairman Mat Staver, who is defending them, saying that “the handwriting is now on the wall” for Gov. Gavin Newsom’s restrictions.

