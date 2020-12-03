https://www.theblaze.com/news/lin-wood-georgia-ted-cruz

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas fired back at the exhortation from pro-Trump attorney L. Lin Wood to Republicans to boycott the Senate runoff election in Georgia until officials change election security policies.

Wood and Sidney Powell, the attorney who represented Gen. Mike Flynn, called for voters to boycott the runoff election that would determine control of the U.S. Senate and could keep Democrats from seizing all three branches of government.

Cruz pushed back and called Wood a “clown” in a missive sent Thursday.

“I don’t know who this clown is, but anyone saying America would be better off w/ Chuck Schumer as Majority Leader—producing huge tax increases, the Green New Deal, massive amnesty & a packed Supreme Court destroying the Bill of Rights—is trying to mislead the people of Georgia,” tweeted Cruz.

He added in a second tweet, “it’s almost as if…he’s a Democrat.”

Cruz linked to a video showing Wood preaching to a crowd in a rally in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday and telling them that the Republican candidates for the Senate runoff elections had not earned their vote.

“Don’t not be fooled twice, this is Georgia, we ain’t dumb!” said Wood to loud applause.

He went on to demand that the candidates publicly and repeatedly call for a special session of the Georgia legislature to address the accusations of voter fraud in the presidential election.

“They have not earned your vote. Don’t you give it to them,” he continued. “Why would you go back and vote in another rigged election for God’s sake! Fix it! You gotta fix it before we’ll do it again!”

Wood had gained notoriety for representing Nicholas Sandmann, the teenager who had been smeared by national news outlets publicizing a misleading video of his interaction with a liberal protester in Washington, D.C. He also took up the defense of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who shot and killed two Black Lives Matter protesters in Kenosha, Michigan, after they attacked him during a protest.

Wood also said that he would sue the Biden campaign for a political advertisement video that implied Rittenhouse was a white supremacist.

