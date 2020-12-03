https://www.dailywire.com/news/ted-cruz-rips-attorney-lin-wood-for-pushing-ga-republicans-to-boycott-election-i-dont-know-who-this-clown-is

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) ripped into pro-Trump attorney Lin Wood for pushing Georgia Republicans to boycott the upcoming runoff elections that will determine control of the Senate if election procedures are not changed.

Wood spoke at a rally-like event with a slew of other pro-Trump voices, including fellow attorney Sidney Powell, on Wednesday and said that Republicans could not expect a fair election using machines from Dominion Voting Systems. Cruz tweeted out a clip of Wood’s speech and accused the attorney of attempting to give control of the Senate to Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

“I don’t know who this clown is, but anyone saying America would be better off w/ Chuck Schumer as Majority Leader — producing huge tax increases, the Green New Deal, massive amnesty & a packed Supreme Court destroying the Bill of Rights — is trying to mislead the people of Georgia,” Cruz said.

I don’t know who this clown is, but anyone saying America would be better off w/ Chuck Schumer as Majority Leader—producing huge tax increases, the Green New Deal, massive amnesty & a packed Supreme Court destroying the Bill of Rights—is trying to mislead the people of Georgia. https://t.co/jtEPT2UtzF — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 3, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, the Texas senator quipped, “it’s almost as if … he’s a Democrat,” referencing recent reports that Wood has donated to and supported Democratic politicians. Wood has pushed back against the reports, asserting that he has been “nonpartisan” until this year, when he has supported President Trump.

At the event, Wood said Georgia Republicans should push Georgia’s GOP Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue and GOP Governor Brian Kemp to call for a special session of the state legislature to change the state’s voting procedures.

“Do not be fooled twice. This is Georgia, we ain’t dumb. We’re not gonna go vote on Jan. 5 in another machine made by China. You’re not gonna fool Georgians again. If Kelly Loeffler wants your vote, if David Perdue wants your vote, they’ve got to earn it. They’ve got to demand publicly, repeatedly, consistently, ‘Brian Kemp, call a special session of the Georgia legislature,’” Wood said.

“If they do not do it, if Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue do not do it, they have not earned your vote. Don’t you give it to them. Why would you go back and vote in another rigged election? For God’s sake! Fix it! You gotta fix it before we’ll do it again,” he continued.

The only outstanding Senate races left are the two races in Georgia, which are both heading to a runoff on Jan. 5 after no candidate in either race broke 50% of the vote. Loeffler will face off against Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock and Perdue is running against Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff.

At this point, neither party has clear control of the Senate. The chamber has 50 GOP senators to 48 Democrats. If both Ossoff and Warnock were to win the runoff elections, the chamber would fall into Democratic hands if Biden is inaugurated in January and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) becomes vice president and gets to decide on votes split 50-50.

Related: U.S. Senate Georgia Runoffs: Who Are Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock?

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

