Addressing Americans today from the White House, President Donald Trump said that “This may be the most important speech that I’ve ever made.” He gave a speech about election integrity, voter fraud, and making sure that faith in the American electoral process is upheld.

“I want to provide an update on our ongoing efforts,” he said, “to expose the tremendous voter fraud and irregularities which took place during the ridiculously long November 3 elections.

“We used to have what was called election day, now we have election days, weeks, and months, and lots of bad things happened during this ridiculous period of time. Especially when you have to prove almost nothing to exercise our greatest privilege: the right to vote.

“As president, I have no higher duty than to defend the laws and the Constitution of the United States. That is why I am determined to protect our election system, which is now under coordinated assault and siege.

“For months leading up to the presidential election, we were warned that we should not declare a premature victory. We were told repeatedly that it would take weeks if not months to determine a winner, to count the absentee ballots and to verify the results.

“My opponent was told to stay away from the election, don’t campaign, we don’t need you, we’ve got it, this election is done. In fact, they were acting like they already knew what the outcome was going to be. They had it covered. And perhaps they did, very sadly for our country.

“It was all very, very strange. Within days after the election we witnessed an orchestrated effort to anoint a winner, even while many key states were still being counted.

“The Constitutional process must be allowed to continue. We are going to defend the honesty of the vote by ensuring that every legal ballot is counted and that no illegal ballot is counted.

“This is not just about honoring the votes of 74 million Americans who voted for me, it’s about ensuring that Americans can have faith in this election and in all future elections.”

Trump’s campaign team has been fighting a legal ground game in many of the battleground states since the election results began to come in, and Joe Biden was presumed to be the president-elect. In Arizona, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, and Michigan, the Trump campaign’s attorneys, Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, have brought suits, sworn affidavits, and witness testimony to state senators and courts in those states.

Trump did not just address the concerns over voter irregularities that have been brought forth by his team of attorney, but also spoke out against the electronic voting and tabulation systems that were used in many voting districts across the country. Dominion Voting Systems has become a touchstone of controversy for both the campaign and for supporters of Trump, who feel that the election should have gone in his favor.

