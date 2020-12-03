https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2020/12/03/the-morning-briefing-the-idiocy-of-republicans-boycotting-ga-runoffs-has-to-stop-n1185922

Don’t Be Those Republicans

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Tacos taste just as good today as they do on Tuesdays. Just sayin’.

Well here we go. I wasn’t sure I wanted to delve into this hot mess but it’s getting kind of ridiculous. This post-election stuff has been annoyingly polarizing here on the conservative side of the aisle. Nuance has been thrown right the hell out of the window and everybody is full of “My way or the highway!” People complain no matter which position I take on anything but I’ve always stuck with my own counsel on matters like this.

As I’ve mentioned many a time, this ain’t my first rodeo. I’ve been a conservative political activist for thirty-six years. Put bluntly and egotistically: I greatly value my own opinion.

I could pretend that I want to be diplomatic about all that is going on but the things that are irritating me are REALLY irritating me.

When I first read that Republicans in Georgia were SERIOUSLY FREAKING THINKING of not voting in the Senate runoff elections I thought I might need a field sobriety test, a concussion examination, or both. There was no way that otherwise sensible people could be participating in a “cut off the nose to spite the face” mass delusion, was there?

I began thinking that there had to be some nefarious Democrats behind this. Stacey wrote a post yesterday that confirmed that that’s partially true.

Then I read about this bit of nonsense over on our sister site RedState:

Ex-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell encourages “all Georgians to make it known that you will not vote at all until your vote is secure.” She says there shouldn’t be a Senate runoff. She says we need to have voter ID and paper ballots. Georgia has both of those things. — Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 2, 2020

Maybe stick to the lawyering and stay out of the politics.

Look, I can be a big supporter of President Trump and want him to continue this fight, but it doesn’t mean I have to be a fan of everyone surrounding him. Rallying Republicans to make a point by pissing away the Senate majority is monumentally ignorant.

I’m not alone among people with actual activism experience who feel this way. My old friend (and colleague, which is still weird to say) Kurt Schlichter was hitting the subject hard on Twitter last night:

I’ve lost about 100 followers because I think it’s a stupid idea not to vote for the Republican and allow the Democrats to get a majority in the Senate in order to somehow, through magic or 5D chess, prevail over the very people they just gave unrestrained power — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 3, 2020

He had a lot more to say on that. Go read the thread.

The Republicans I know personally in Georgia aren’t a part of this madness, thankfully. I’d like to think that most Republicans in the state aren’t and that what the rest of us are seeing is a leftmedia attempt to sabotage the GOP. Sidney Powell didn’t help that. I’m still waiting for her damn Kraken to show up, so my patience with her is wearing thin.

Despite the myriad suspicious irregularities that are showing up in Georgia, the Republicans are still in a good position to win one, if not both, of these runoff elections. Unless they go full paste-eater and do something like deciding not to vote because feelings and reasons and stuff.

Fighting to further expose the fraud and fighting to win the runoff elections aren’t mutually exclusive. Everything doesn’t have to be a black or white Twitter throwdown.

No good can come of either one of these Democrats getting into the United States Senate.

So don’t let them.

Self-Loathing In the Time of COVID

Ohio adds Ohio to its COVID-19 travel advisory map https://t.co/CStxRgMeSe pic.twitter.com/QyghZbYkUq — New York Post (@nypost) December 3, 2020

Are They On Lockdown Too?

Thousands of paintings of Ice Age beasts found in Amazon rainforest https://t.co/Ql25OCH2zT pic.twitter.com/jNsr4LWK2V — CTV News (@CTVNews) December 3, 2020

It’s Like They’re Just Meeting Themselves for the First Time

That’s kinda how diversity-based hiring works. Thanks for noticing. https://t.co/PvkKTvEJus — SFK (@stephenkruiser) December 3, 2020

PJM Linktank

Ya don’t say…Obama Tells Dems Slogans Like ‘Defund the Police’ Don’t Help

Austin Mayor Steve Adler Takes Democrat COVID Privilege Up a Notch

VodkaPundit: Insanity Wrap #98: Awkward — Joe Biden Stole the Election (Say the Bernie Bros)

Lefty Law Profs See Handmaid’s Tale Lurking Behind Supreme Court Religious Freedom Ruling

Stupid people win Nobel prizes too, son. Paul Krugman Hilariously Debunks Himself

MORE OF THIS. Ohio State Lawmakers Move to Impeach Gov. DeWine for COVID-19 ‘Abuse of Power,’ Mask Mandate

U.S. Media Coverage of Coronavirus Far More Negative Than Elsewhere

Back in the USSR. NYC Restaurant Owner Who Declared His Business an ‘Autonomous Zone’ Arrested

Consulting Firm Linked to Biden Nominee Scrubs China Business From Website

Comptroller of Erie County, N.Y., Blocks Health Department from Collecting COVID Fines

How Will Cable News Survive Without Donald Trump to Kick Around?

Al-Qaeda Calls on Jihadis to Kill Non-Muslims With Poisoned Coronavirus Masks

No, U.S. Soldiers Were Not Killed in a Mission to Seize Servers in Germany

Don’t fall for it. Well Done, Everyone: Left-Wing PAC Crowdfunds Georgia Billboards to Divide Republicans

The Real Kraken: What Really Happened to Donald Trump in the 2020 Election

VIP

COVID-19 Distancing Won’t Spoil Christmas. In Fact, It’s Just What We Need for This Season

VIP Gold

Come for the politics, stay for the fast food critiques. [REPLAY] LIVE NOW: VIP Gold Live Chat with Kruiser, Preston, VodkaPundit

Kira: The Lie That Is Destroying America: If The Government Doesn’t Do It, No One Will

From the Mothership and Beyond

We need to talk about Ellen Page

#RIP. One of the greats. Walter E. Williams 1936-2020

Schlichter: Delusional Never Trump Losers Think We’re Going to Take Them Back

President Trump Gives an Election Update from the White House

Kayleigh McEnany Tells the Press: You Didn’t Read AG Barr’s Complete Comments on Voter Fraud

Sure, now that the election is over. The CDC Is Now Saying the 14-Day Quarantine Can Be Shortened

#Resist! #Impeach! GOP Group Rolls Out ‘Biden Accountability Initiative’ to Counter Incoming Administration

Google illegally spied on workers before firing them, US labor board alleges

My Parler ID: @stepheneffingkruiser. Twitter Blacklists Mathematician Who Testified at Arizona Voter Fraud Hearing

Can’t say this bothers me…Doggone: Department of Transportation Bans Emotional Support Animals

Watch: Heartwarming Video Shows a Father Teaching His Son Boxing, and It’s All Thanks to Pres. Trump

President Trump Tweets A Troubling Video Allegedly Showing Gifts for Voting, It May Be Just The Tip of the Iceberg

Bad Journalism: Daily Beast Runs Vicious Hit Piece on Kristi Noem, It Falls Apart Upon Further Review

California OKs Jobless Pay for Inmates

Another Record Set With Nearly 2-Million Guns Sold In November

Baltimore’s Bright Idea To Reduce Crime: Focus On The Criminals

Is Gun Detection Tech A Privacy Concern Or Just Hype

Texas Man Arrested After Bringing Knife To Gun Fight

Shock: Hypothetical Commander-in-Thief Biden Would Keep Deep State Democrat Operator Christopher Wray as FBI Head, Should He Successfully Steal the Election

Washington State: Two Women Charged With ‘Terrorist Attack’ For Interfering With Train Tracks

NRA Opener In Georgia: Why Is Warnock Laughing At Self-Defense For Churchgoers?

Hmmm: Pelosi, Schumer Sorta-Kinda Endorse Centrists’ $908B COVID-19 Relief Plan

House Democrats Focus On Votes On ‘Cannabis And Cats’ Instead Of Coronavirus Relief

When did the media stop telling the truth?

Bret Baier vs. Oliver Darcy: How do you think this one ended up?

#PettyTyrantWhoNeedsToBeArrested Update. L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti explains why ‘it’s time to cancel everything’

ANOTHER ONE: Dem Gov. John Bel Edwards caught socializing at a country club without a mask in mid-November

CNN keeps tripping over itself as it attempts to defend against the Project Veritas tapes being released

#RoadTrip. The Sock Barn

Bee Me

Thorn In Paul’s Flesh Revealed To Be Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’ https://t.co/zV3ZpwqrnU — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) December 2, 2020

The Kruiser Kabana

My favorite breakfast cereal has always been bacon.

___

Kruiser on Parler

Kruiser on MeWe

Kruiser on Twitter

Kruiser on Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

