L.A. isn’t exactly a hotbed of anti-Democratic rebellion … which is what makes this message from beloved boutique Kitson Los Angeles so remarkable:

Holy cow this is absolutely spectacular. Kitsons in Los Angeles. We The People are fighting back! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/JfeGEuL4B7 — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) December 3, 2020

Dang. Not even celebrities — Kitson’s bread and butter — are spared.

I live on the other coast, but now I want to buy merch for Kitsons in LA! — Beth Schweitz (@ug1yproduce) December 3, 2020

Looks like I’ve found my one-stop shop for the holidays this year. — TwoScoopsforMe (@TwoScoopsforMe) December 3, 2020

Freaking amazing!! Well done Kitsons! — André Hutchens (@ac_hutchens) December 3, 2020

I can’t like this ENOUGH.

AWESOME!! — WhigsnTwigs (@WhigsnTwigs) December 3, 2020

