https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/thousands-plan-egg-margaret-thatchers-statue-unveiling/

(AMERICAN GREATNESS) – More than a thousand people vowed to attend an egg-throwing contest at a statue unveiling of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in her hometown.

A Facebook page dedicated to not just throwing eggs at the statue, but also hauling it down and tarnishing it with graffiti, has so far attracted more than 8,000 people, with more than 2,300 others stating they will attend, according to the The New York Post.

“Bois and girls and me non binarys, we out here holding contest for egg throwing, lassos throwing, and potentially graffiti art,” the event’s organizer, Kass Arif, wrote on Facebook.

Read the full story ›

The post Thousands plan to egg Margaret Thatcher's statue during unveiling appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

