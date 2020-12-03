http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/mDTj-d75bO0/

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) noted on Wednesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily how House Democrats’ legislative priorities include a national mandate for mail-in voting, legalization of ballot harvesting, and ending photo-ID requirements for voting.

“It’s a tradition that a new House majority reserves its top priority for what they call H.R. 1 — House Resolution number one — the very first bill that’s introduced,” Cotton explained. “H.R. 1, under Nancy Pelosi, was a radical election law bill that would have mandated universal mail-out balloting in every state of the union. It would have required states to permit ballot harvesting. It wouldn’t have only prohibited photo identification — which [is] needful — it would have prohibited even signature verification.”

H.R. 1, dubbed the “For the People Act,” would nationally mandate automated mailing out of ballots to registered voters for elections while prohibiting states from having photo-ID requirements for ballot submission or signature verification of ballots.

Cotton continued, “[H.R. 1 would] impose draconian restrictions on campaign spending, so Republicans and conservatives can’t spend our own money to get our message out while the Democrats rely on tech giants and the mainstream media to get their message out. So unfortunately, I don’t see Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats in the House taking many steps to protect the interior of our elections, so it’ll really be incumbent upon Republicans at the state level — especially in those states that have have had troubled elections [and] have the biggest problems — over the next two to four years — like Pennsylvania, like Michigan, like Wisconsin — to take steps to protect the integrity of their ballots.”

“We have Republican legislatures in all those states,” added Cotton. “In 2022, we could have Republican governors, so I would just encourage all of our fellow Republicans in the states that have had troubles to look carefully at their election laws, because you can pass all the tax policy you want, you can pass all the education policy, but if you’re in the state legislature and you don’t have elections with integrity, you can never be certain that those changes are going to remain in the future.”

