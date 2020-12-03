https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/03/too-dumb-to-deal-with-kurt-schlichter-drops-some-painful-truth-on-dimwits-telling-republicans-not-to-vote-in-georgia/

If you are a Republican trying to talk other Republicans in Georgia into NOT voting to somehow teach the GOP a lesson take a moment from reading this article and slap yourself.

Twice.

We’ll wait.

There ya’ go, hopefully, you knocked a little sense into yourself.

Seriously people? Burning down the Senate doesn’t in any way help Trump become president so just knock it off.

Like Kurt Schlichter has been saying all damn day:

“I want Trump to get a second term and my plan for doing that is to not vote for the GA GOP senators and to ensure Trump is paralyzed by a Democrat Senate during said second term because I am an idiot.” pic.twitter.com/VHsRstxvO3 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 3, 2020

When you read it out loud like that it sounds even dumber.

The gif is accurate.

Pretty sure this ‘messaging’ is being pushed by multiple ‘efforts’:

When all the liberal bots are telling you to do something, don’t do it. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 3, 2020

Ding ding ding.

Do the opposite.

Schlichter’s whole timeline looks like this:

The issue with Lin Wood is his idiotic idea of not voting for the GOP in the Senate race. And it is idiotic. https://t.co/H8POIDZ41b — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 3, 2020

Even Lin Wood is telling people not to vote?

C’mon man!

So, Kemp is not doing what you want so the idea is to give the Senate to the Dems. Great thinking. That’s super-sensible and not at all dumb. https://t.co/Ch84y5hVDU — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 3, 2020

Sound stupid, yes?

Yeah, liberal bot, I know https://t.co/CX91S3XaG7 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 3, 2020

Heh.

Oh, ok. We’ll just wave the magic wand and get you the result you want. Phew – so simple! And when magic doesn’t happen we’ll give the Democrats the Senate because that will result in a more conservative America. Great plan. https://t.co/8VSE11LWTK — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 3, 2020

Folks, if you’re in Georgia, vote Republican.

Let’s not complicate things.

***

Related:

Nothing to see here in this GA footage, just 4 people counting a bunch of ballots AFTER supervisors told poll workers to leave (watch)

She MAD! AOC gets all SORTS of pissed at Repubs mocking her for selling pricey merch to chumps who can’t afford to pay their school loans

‘We’ve been LIED to’: Receipt-filled thread about COVID found in Red Cross blood samples show virus was likely HERE in 2019

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

