President Trump awards the Medal of Freedom to Lou Holtz, then the questions begin

Holtz is one of several sports figures Trump has awarded the Medal of Freedom during his time in office.

Others include former NFL Hall of Famer and Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page, Olympic track and field athlete and former Rep. Jim Ryun, golfer Tiger Woods, businessman and motorsports icon Roger Penske, Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach, pro basketball greats Bob Cousy and Jerry West, and baseball legends Babe Ruth and Mariano Rivera.

