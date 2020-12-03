As the big tech tyrants tighten their grip, join us for more free speech at Parler—the anti-censorship social media platform.

Trump legal team representative attorney Ray Smith presented a long list of voter irregularities in Georgia pertaining to the 2020 election on Thursday.

Smith announced the exhaustive list of election infractions during a Georgia Senate Committee hearing.

The list includes that 2,506 felons voted in Georgia, 66,248 underaged people were registered to vote in the state, 2,423 unregistered people voted, 10,315 dead people voted, among several others, according to Smith.

The President has repeatedly alleged election irregularities occurred in Georgia, a message that has largely been muffled by the mainstream press.

Earlier today, video footage showing suitcases of ballots being revealed from under desks in Georgia vote counting facilities after poll workers were reportedly told to leave the room.

GEORGIA? Video footage from Georgia shows suitcases filled with ballots pulled from under a table *AFTER* supervisors told poll workers to leave room and 4 people stayed behind to keep counting votes.? pic.twitter.com/yo1K2N550u — Kanekoa (@KanekoaTheGreat) December 3, 2020



