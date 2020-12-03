https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-lawyer-democrat-tried-to-intimidate-witness-during-michigan-house-hearing_3603366.html

President Donald Trump’s lawyer suggested on Wednesday that one reason why more witnesses and whistleblowers haven’t come forward with claims of voter fraud is that they are being intimidated, suggesting that one Democratic state lawmaker was trying to “dox” a woman who offered testimony. “How do you know these witnesses are telling the truth about Democrat intimidation? Because you’re witnessing Michigan LEGISLATORS openly intimidating them on the floor of this committee, on national television,” Jenna Ellis wrote on Twitter. Ellis also highlighted a video clip of Michigan House Rep. Cynthia Johnson, a Democrat from Detroit, where Johnson asked a witness—Jessy Jacob—about what her “real name” is. Jacob replied that her last name changed after she got married. Johnson then asked for the spelling of her maiden name. It was the only question she asked. Ellis suggested that in that interaction, Johnson was “[trying] to intimidate and publicly dox a witness on national …

