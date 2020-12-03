https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/12/03/trump-legal-team-we-have-so-much-evidence-of-fraud-in-nevada-we-had-to-rent-a-separate-car-n1187712

An audit of 1,400 mail-in ballots in Nevada found that two percent were cast by voters who never actually received a ballot in the mail, and one percent were cast by voters who say they didn’t even vote.

The audit, which was conducted by Baselice and Associates for the Trump campaign’s legal team in Nevada, found that 579,000 absentee ballots were returned to the state by Election Day. If three percent of those ballots were improperly cast, that comes to 17,300 illegal votes.

The Trump campaign was also granted the right to inspect voting machine used during the election, though they’ve yet to be granted a proper inspection.

“Machines were not usable, and we were not able to make a determination about the accuracy and integrity of the election process based on this inspection,” Trump’s legal team said. “We are entitled to a computer forensic inspection in accordance with the judge’s order. We were prevented from doing one. This was a digital election and we were not allowed a digital inspection. The ‘inspection’ today was like trying to determine if a car had failed brakes without getting underneath the car.”

The Trump campaign alleges that 130,000 ballots from Clark County were verified using a machine they believe was not operated properly. They’ve long held the belief that President Trump is the true winner in Nevada. The Silver State has six electoral votes.

A hearing is to be held in Carson City, Nevada, on Thursday. “We have so much evidence we had to rent a separate car,” says Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, who’s with the Trump legal team in the state.

Hearing to present our evidence of illegal voting is at 1:30 today in Carson City NV. We have so much evidence we had to rent a separate car. Interesting that our opposing counsel is infamous for representing the DNC as it concocted the discredited malign Russian Dossier…hmmm — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) December 3, 2020

On Wednesday, Schlapp also said that “The numbers of illegal ballots in NV from outside Nevada has now doubled” from his original assessment of just 9,000.

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

