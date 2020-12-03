https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/trump-whether-confidence-ag-barr-ask-number-weeks-now-video/

President Trump on Thursday was asked if he has confidence in US Attorney General Bill Barr after comments Barr made to the Associated Press earlier this week on voter fraud.

President Trump said if the DOJ actually looked at the evidence of massive voter fraud they would see it was widespread.

“This is not civil, it is criminal,” Trump said.

On whether he has confidence in Barr, Trump replied, “Ask me that in a number of weeks from now.”

Q: “Do you still have confidence in Bill Barr?” President Trump: “Ask me that in a number of weeks from now.” pic.twitter.com/hGwLj9pWtM — CSPAN (@cspan) December 3, 2020

The controversy began earlier this week when Bill Barr told the Associated Press that the DOJ had not uncovered evidence of widespread fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020 election.

“To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election,” Barr told the AP.

Barr claimed that the FBI has followed up on specific complaints of voter fraud yet they have uncovered no evidence that would change the outcome.

The Justice Department came out and clarified Bill Barr’s remarks to the Associated Press.

“Some media outlets have incorrectly reported that the Department has concluded its investigation of election fraud and announced an affirmative finding of no fraud in the election,” the DOJ spokesperson said. “That is not what the Associated Press reported nor what the Attorney General stated. The Department will continue to receive and vigorously pursue all specific and credible allegations of fraud as expeditiously as possible.”

