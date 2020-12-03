https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-speaks-on-alleged-voter-fraud_3603386.html

President Trump said, “this may be the most important speech I’ve ever made.” He provided an update on “on-going efforts to expose the tremendous voter fraud and irregularities which took place during the ridiculously long Nov. 3 elections.”

“As president, I have no higher duty than to defend the laws and the constitution of the United States. That is why I am determined to protect our election system which is now under coordinated assault and siege.

“We are going to defend the honesty of the vote by ensuring that every legal ballot is counted and that no illegal ballot is counted. This is not just about honoring the votes of 74 million Americans who voted for me, it’s about ensuring that Americans can have faith in this election and all future elections.”

