Steve Cortes, a senior Trump 2020 campaign adviser, on Friday backed a new report about small business owner’s sink confidence in the economy after the presidential election.

“Small business optimism tanked after the election,” Cortes told “Just the News AM” about the new CNBC survey, titled, “Small business confidence drops to an all-time low after Biden election.” “It was rising dramatically ever since the spring lockdown lulls and it tanked after the election. Why? Because small business fears the idea of a Biden presidency.”

Cortes told show host Carrie Sheffield he think such fears or concerns are sparked by an expectations of rising taxes and increased regulations, if Biden is certified as president.

He also used the survey and his own analysis to urge American – including President Trump supporters harshly referred to as “deplorables” – to continue to support efforts to uncover 2020 voter fraud and reach an accurate ballot count.

“This is another reason why I implore all the deplorables out there and all Americans out there to insist that we count all the legal ballots because I believe that will certify a win for President Trump and a win that will continue and accelerate this Trump boom rather than endanger it,” he said.

