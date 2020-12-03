https://www.breitbart.com/sports/2020/12/02/trump-to-award-presidential-medal-of-freedom-to-legendary-former-notre-dame-coach-lou-holtz/

Lou Holtz has won more than his fair share of championships, awards, and accolades in his lifetime, but he’s going to get at least one more.

And the president of the United States will be the one who gives it to him.

On Wednesday, the White House announced that President Trump would present Holtz with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, on Thursday.

Holtz led the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to the school’s last National Championship in 1988. More recently, the champion coach has made a name for himself as one of President Trump’s most outspoken supporters. Holtz made several trips all over the country giving speeches and trying to win support for the president’s re-election campaign.

During the campaign, Holtz was asked why he decided to hit the trail for Trump. His answer made it clear, that he wasn’t doing it for himself.

“I’m just one of these old-fashioned people,” Holtz said. “I’m an old person. It doesn’t mean much to me, but I’m doing this for my children, my grandchildren, their future and it’s something I believe.”

Recently, Holtz has been battling the coronavirus. He tested positive for the disease in mid-November.

Holtz spent 33 years coaching for Notre Dame, South Carolina, William & Mary, North Carolina State, Arkansas, and Minnesota. Over that time, he compiled one of the winningest records in college football history, as his teams went 249-132-7. One-hundred of those wins came at Notre Dame, where a statue stands in his honor.

Holtz is also a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

