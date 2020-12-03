https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/barr-trump-election-2020/2020/12/03/id/999942

President Donald Trump refuses to say whether he has confidence in Attorney General William Barr.

“Ask me that in a number of weeks from now,” Trump told reporters at the White House when asked if he had confidence in Barr. “They should be looking at all of this fraud. This is not civil, he thought it was civil. This is not civil; this is criminal stuff. This is very bad, criminal stuff,” he added.

Barr earlier this week told the Associated Press that the Justice Department had uncovered no evidence of fraud that would change the results of the Nov. 3 presidential election, an interview that led to a “contentious meeting” between the president and AG.

“He hasn’t done anything. He hasn’t looked” for voter fraud, Trump complained during the event at the White House, adding that Barr’s investigators “haven’t looked very hard” either, “which is a disappointment, to be honest with you.”

Trump says he won the 2020 election and has alleged voter fraud and voting irregularities in several battleground states. Several news outlets have called the race for Biden and some states have certified those results. Newsmax is holding off as the Trump campaign continues to challenge the results.

The Post on Wednesday cited one official who said several advisers are trying to talk Trump out of firing Barr.

