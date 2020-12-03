https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/u-s-orders-draw-u-s-embassy-baghdad-trump-leaves-office/

(ZEROHEDGE) – The United States is taking significant steps to shield its personnel from any potential retaliation attack in the Middle East, on Wednesday ordering a temporary draw down from the embassy in Baghdad until President Trump leaves office.

This involves up to half of all diplomatic personnel leaving at a moment of soaring tensions with Iran following last week’s assassination of top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, after which Tehran swore revenge.

Iranian leaders have blamed primarily Israel and the opposition proxy group MEK, the latter which for decades has sought the violent overthrow of the Ayatollah, but also have strongly suggested US assistance to the covert plot as well.

