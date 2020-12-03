https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/university-document-published-september-2019-details-2020-election-frightening-precision/

Ron at CodeMonkeyZ tweeted out a document published in September 2019 that lays out the Democrat Party’s plan if they find themselves in a major dispute in the 2020 election.

Ron has been following the 2020 election closely since Democrats attempted their steal in early November.

This document was published by Edward B. Foley the Ebersold Chair in Constitutional Law and Director, Election Law @ Moritz, Ohio State University Moritz College of Law.

The document even includes Arizona and Pennsylvania as contested states in their scenario.

In the document Foley uses Liz Warren as their candidate since she was ahead in polling at the time but it could have been any of the candidates since the Democrats were going to steal the votes no matter who was their candidate.

