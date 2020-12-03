https://hannity.com/media-room/update-aoc-says-gop-freaking-out-she-wont-use-slave-wage-labor-after-selling-58-shirt-online/
UPDATE: AOC Says GOP ‘Freaking Out’ She Won’t Use ‘Slave-Wage Labor’ After Selling $58 Shirt Online
Controversial Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded to critics on social media Wednesday who accused the far-left politician of selling overpriced merchandise on her website; saying she refuses to use “slave-wage labor” to drive down costs.
The post UPDATE: AOC Says GOP ‘Freaking Out’ She Won’t Use ‘Slave-Wage Labor’ After Selling $58 Shirt Online appeared first on Sean Hannity.