The U.S. is in talks with Huawei Finance Chief Meng Wanzhou’s lawyers about her potential release from Canada in exchange for admitting wrongdoing in a criminal case, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Meng, the daughter of Huawei’s founder, was arrested two years ago at Vancouver’s airport on charges she committed wire and bank fraud. She has been confined to the city since then. The case has added rising tensions between China and the U.S., which originally wanted her extradited to face fraud charges.

Meng is reluctant to agree to the deal because she believes she has done nothing wrong, according to the Journal.

Huawei on Thursday said it stood behind Wanzhou.

“Huawei has always had great confidence in Meng Wanzhou’s innocence. We will continue to support her in unveiling the truth behind the abuse of her rights,” the company said in a statement.

The U.S. says Huawei used a Hong Kong shell company called Skycom to sell equipment to Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions and that Meng, 48, committed fraud by misleading the HSBC bank about the company’s business dealings in Iran.

Meng’s arrest has also soured relations between Canada and China. In apparent retaliation, China detained former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and Canadian entrepreneur Michael Spavor. China has also placed restrictions on various Canadian exports to China, including canola oil seed.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

