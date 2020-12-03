https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/video-full-six-hour-georgia-senate-oversight-committee-hearing-democrat-voter-fraud-witnesses-video-evidence/

The Georgia Senate Oversight Committee held a hearing on Thursday on the massive election fraud in the state.

President Trump was ahead of Joe Biden by more than 110,000 votes in Georgia on election night when all of a sudden Fulton County stopped counting ballots after a pipe burst.

As Cristina Laila reported earlier poll watchers were kicked out of the State Farm Arena tabulation center on election night after a burst pipe caused flooding.

We now know that a pipe never burst. It was all a lie in order to kick out poll watchers while a few crooks stayed behind to count illegal ballots for Joe Biden.

Trump’s legal team showed a video from the State Farm Arena tabulation center when poll workers were told to leave at 10:25 PM.

A few “workers” stayed behind and were seen pulling suitcases full of ballots out from under tables to be tabulated!

This was the most explosive video of the entire campaign season!

WATCH: Video footage from Georgia shows suitcases filled with ballots pulled from under a table AFTER supervisors told poll workers to leave room and 4 people stayed behind to keep counting votes pic.twitter.com/AcbTI1pxn4 — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) December 3, 2020

This was another exceptional hearing with courageous witnesses of all colors and stripes.

What wonderful Americans.

This election was stolen.

Here is the full hearing that played today on Right Side Broadcasting Network.

