It’s been a month since a presidential election that has since stretched out all the way up to today, and the Washington Post is doing a fresh brand of journalisming:

Well, that certainly seems to be something new and self-unaware:

So did we.

Gee, we don’t seem to recall that at all.

Back then the Washington Post was too busy helping Democrats push the narrative (and it continued for years).

