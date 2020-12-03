https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/03/wapos-asking-every-republican-member-of-congress-3-questions-that-nobody-remembers-them-asking-dems-in-2016/

It’s been a month since a presidential election that has since stretched out all the way up to today, and the Washington Post is doing a fresh brand of journalisming:

The Post is asking every Republican member of Congress the same three questions today. We will report back their answers. The questions are: pic.twitter.com/P1ptrZU4cr — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 3, 2020

Well, that certainly seems to be something new and self-unaware:

Don’t recall you asking Democrats similar questions in 2016. https://t.co/Mgs0VQ94L7 — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) December 3, 2020

I wanted Democrats and the media to answer these same questions about Trump for the last four years but no one asked. https://t.co/MXAloubW2I — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) December 3, 2020

I missed the 2016 edition of this. 🤨 https://t.co/FMsYL8IWzP — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) December 3, 2020

So did we.

Don’t recall the Post asking every Democratic member of Congress in 2016 if they thought Russia stole the election from Hillary Clinton https://t.co/jWL3Af1cXw — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 3, 2020

Cool cool. You did this in 2016 right? https://t.co/1MPmFt5hWB — tsrblke (@tsrblke) December 3, 2020

Did you ask similar questions in 2016? https://t.co/fprx7rMjoE — (((Aaron “Worthing” Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) December 3, 2020

Did these clowns ask Hillary these questions in 2016 when she created a conspiracy theory that Russia rigged our election? https://t.co/de7M8DV2Ga — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 3, 2020

Gee, we don’t seem to recall that at all.

Ask a Democrat who won in 2000 and 2016 Hacks — Anonymous Gritty (@TBDGritty) December 3, 2020

Back then the Washington Post was too busy helping Democrats push the narrative (and it continued for years).

