Last month, Georgia GOP Senate candidate Kelly Loeffler’s campaign put out an ad that highlighted, among other things, her Democratic opponent Raphael Warnock’s defense of Jeremiah Wright:



Well, the Washington Post’s Fact Checker Glenn Kessler has finally gotten around to fact-checking the ad, and you’ll no doubt be shocked at his findings:

And Kessler’s verdict is … three Pinocchios:

In his appearances, Warnock certainly tried to put Wright’s comments in context and suggested people read the whole sermon, not just watch the controversial snippet that appeared in a loop on cable television. But it’s a stretch to say that he defended hatred or “celebrated anti-American hatred.” He also had nothing to do with the decision to give Wright an award.

Moreover, regular readers know we frown on attack ads that rely on out-of-context video clips. Warnock’s comments on Wright were much more nuanced than snippets suggest. The Loeffler campaign earns Three Pinocchios.

When was the last time you saw WaPo frown on a Democratic attack ad that relied on out-of-context video clips?

Kessler doesn’t want you to believe your own lying ears.

But it does make sense based on the Washington Post’s approach to journalism.

We all saw it. We all heard it. The “context” doesn’t absolve Warnock of what Loeffler’s campaign has accused.

Because Democracy Dies in Darkness or something.

