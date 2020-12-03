https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/528582-warnock-leading-loeffler-other-georgia-senate-runoff-race-deadlocked-poll

Democrat the Rev. Raphael Warnock holds a lead over GOP Sen. Kelly LoefflerKelly LoefflerLawsuit alleges 200K Georgia voters were wrongly purged from registration list Pro-Trump attorneys tell Georgians not to vote in runoff until votes are ‘secure’ List of Republicans breaking with Trump grows longer MORE (Ga.) in a poll of one of two Georgia runoff races that will determine the balance of the Senate.

Warnock leads Loeffler 52 percent to 45 percent in a new poll from SurveyUSA commissioned by WXIA-TV in Atlanta.

The poll, released Thursday, also shows that Democrat John Ossoff is narrowly leading Sen. David Perdue David PerdueRepublican senators introduce bill to protect government workers from being targeted at home Republicans scramble to counter calls to boycott Georgia runoffs Georgia Republicans push for photo ID for future absentee voting MORE (R-Ga.) 50 percent to the Republican’s 48 percent in the state’s other runoff election that will take place in January.

White voters in the Peach State gave Perdue a 43-point lead and Loeffler a 37-point lead, according to the poll. Among Black voters, Ossoff led in his runoff race with an 87-point advantage and Warnock with an 83-point advantage.

Men gave Perdue a 10-point lead over Ossoff and Loeffler a 9-point lead over Warnock. Women gave Ossoff an 11-point lead over Perdue, as well as a 19-point advantage for Warnock.

Georgia voters will head to the polls in the runoff election on Jan. 5. If either Republican wins, the GOP will retain control of the Senate. However, if both Democratic candidates win, the parties will be evenly split in the upper chamber, allowing Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisMiddle East: Quick start for Biden diplomacy Hillicon Valley: GOP chairman says defense bill leaves out Section 230 repeal | Senate panel advances FCC nominee | Krebs says threats to election officials ‘undermining democracy’ Top intelligence official says China targeting foreign influence at incoming Biden administration MORE to cast a tie-breaking vote on legislation.

The Thursday poll used online interviews with 850 Georgia adults between Nov. 27 and Nov. 30. 717 are registered to vote and 583 were determined to be likely to vote in the January runoff.

