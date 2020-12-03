https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-ex-trump-manager-brad-parscale-forecasts-change-in-political-landscape-that-benefits-gop

Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale told Fox News in an interview that aired on Wednesday evening that he believes that the Latino vote is moving to the Republican Party.

Parscale told host Martha MacCallum that he thought what cost Trump the election was that he turned it into a referendum on himself, instead of making it about himself versus Biden.

Parscale said that he wants to get into a position where he can help Republicans across the country with their campaigns using software he created that streamlines everything.

Parscale later talked about changes that he sees coming to the political landscape, saying, “I think the Latino vote is moving towards the Republican Party.”

“But I think there’s a man-woman issue. If you see anything, if I have seen anything from the 2014 data to the 2020 data, as men have moved towards the Republican Party — and I see the little losses here and here, but, overall, women have migrated to the Democratic Party,” Parscale said. “Men and women have different opinions on stuff. And I think we need to start seeing ourselves as what’s best for our country together. And I — and I hope, regardless if Trump wins, which I think he will, or if Biden wins, that both of them just start to — like, we start to work together again.”

Regarding another Trump run in 2024, Parscale responded, “I don’t know if it’s my opinion what he should do, but I wish he would. I think there’s still a lot of story to be told.”

“Do I hope he makes a few little tweaks? Yes,” Parscale continued. “And if he wants to call me, I will tell him what I think those tweaks are. If he doesn’t want to call me, I wish him the best of luck. I think he’s the best thing for this country. And I will be MAGA for life.”

MARTHA MACCALLUM, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Do you think there was massive fraud in this election?

BRAD PARSCALE, FORMER TRUMP CAMPAIGN MANAGER: I can’t tell you, because I don’t have the evidence.

I watched that “60 Minutes” thing, where they were — there was — it was the most secure election in the world.

Whether there was fraud — but I’ll tell you what. I would think there’s some gaming of it. And I think there’s a thin line between gaming, fraud and hacking.

Hacking is breaking in. Fraud is just talking about dead people. And I think there was some of that stuff. But there’s also gaming. And gaming is, all of a sudden, I show up to 50,000 households the night after the election and backdate ballots, and, all of a sudden, they show up on the door.

Now, some people call that fraud. I call it fraud. But Democrats would call it gaming maybe. Maybe somebody else won’t.

But the system is gamed. Why the — why can’t we, in a country in 2020, find all elections results on the same night? I remember, in 1984, we did. Why, in 2020, we can’t?

MACCALLUM: So, obviously, COVID drove an enormous mail-in voting transition. We have never had an election like the one we just had; 41 percent of the country voted by mail-in vote.

The president cast a lot of concern on the mail-in voting environment. And it — the Biden team did exactly the opposite, often from the basement, often without even campaigning, just encouraging people to vote by mail.

How much of an impact was that? And some people say Republicans can never win in a mail-in environment, if that’s the way it’s going to go in the future.

PARSCALE: Well, I don’t really think this was an election Trump vs. Biden. This could have been Trump vs. a wet paper sack, which I think Biden is in some ways.

But, like, this is — this was–

MACCALLUM: Pretty tough to lose to a wet paper sack.

PARSCALE: It’s — I’ll tell you, it’s a referendum. That’s what I mean by that, meaning it was a vote whether you wanted four more years of Trump or not. It was — anyone could have filled that spot, I think.

I mean, there would have been worse candidates, like Bernie Sanders and stuff, who would have drove people off. And what I mean by that is, Trump — Trump turned it into a referendum. And the campaign turned into a referendum.

And it should have been a choice election. If this was a choice between Trump and Joe Biden, it’s — every poll we made shows and every data sign says Trump wins. And I think that it’s hard to win when you have a referendum against a silent killer like a virus.

And I think this came down to COVID. Who do you want to handle COVID and where do you want the country to go? And that’s the only thing he was underwater really on.

MACCALLUM: Do you think, though, if we continue with mail-in voting in the future, that Republicans can win a presidential election?

PARSCALE: Oh, of course. Of course. Of course.

Look, in the past, mail-in voting was an advantage for Republicans in a state like Florida–

MACCALLUM: Yes.

PARSCALE: — because our people tend to mail in more.

I think, this time, the president made a referendum showing up vs. the mail. And I think that it kept being referendums. How do we do it? What do we do?

And, look, he’s still got the most votes — an amazing amount of votes. I mean, if you look at the swing states, I mean, he crushed it.

And I still think that there was some gaming of the system, but we will see if that ever comes out. Who knows how long it will be?

MACCALLUM: What’s next for you?

PARSCALE: Well, over the last four years, I did invent a bunch of technology that can automate all these campaigns, almost like a Salesforce for business, that nothing exists in the world like it.

I used all the concepts and the things I learned to build technology to automate the entire campaign, the fund-raising apparatus, the data operation, the coalitions, event planning, strategic data universe creation, connected it all with the Republican party to this stuff.

And what I’d like to do is get in the place where I can help Republicans across the country make their campaigns easier to run, more automated, maybe sit on the back side, instead of be on the front side, and really use the knowledge of being a campaign manager literally for five years of my life, the longest — six years, really.

I — that’s all I did all day is campaign. And I don’t think anyone’s ever done that six years straight. And utilize the technology and the history of my commercial world, mixed with what I learned in the political world, and build a platform that makes all of us win easier.

MACCALLUM: So, given that, we — you talked a little bit about the increase in black and Hispanic vote in the Republican side.

Do you see a changing demography in the country with the two parties right now?

PARSCALE: I mean, yes. I mean, first of all, I think it’s always ever-changing, right?

Look, I think the Latino vote is moving towards the Republican Party. But I think there’s a man-woman issue. If you see anything, if I have seen anything from the 2014 data to the 2020 data, as men have moved towards the Republican Party — and I see the little losses here and here, but, overall, women have migrated to the — which, I mean, now, at 45 years old, I’m also, I kind of understand.

Men and women have different opinions on stuff. And I think we need to start seeing ourselves as what’s best for our country together. And I — and I hope, regardless if Trump wins, which I think he will, or if Biden wins, that both of them just start to — like, we start to work together again.

And I miss the ’80s in some ways, just putting space shuttles up there, you know what I mean, like, Americana, and let’s do this together. And that’s a — I’m a child of the ’80s. And I love that. And I just — but I think — I think the parties are – they’ve both got a lot of work to do.

MACCALLUM: Do you think the president should run in 2024?

PARSCALE: I think, win or lose, he should run again in 2024.

MACCALLUM: He can’t if he wins this one. But I–

(LAUGHTER)

PARSCALE: You didn’t ask me that question. You asked me if I want him to.

MACCALLUM: But do you think that, if he ends up conceding this race, or if he ends up losing this race in — I think a lot of people feel like we’re at that point, but I understand that you feel like there’s still — there’s still hope.

So, if that were the case, if he loses–

PARSCALE: Yes.

MACCALLUM: — do you believe he should run in 2024?

PARSCALE: I don’t know if it’s my opinion what he should do, but I wish he would. I think there’s still a lot of story to be told.

Do I hope he makes a few little tweaks? Yes. And if he wants to call me, I will tell him what I think those tweaks are. If he doesn’t want to call me, I wish him the best of luck. I think he’s the best thing for this country. And I will be MAGA for life.

MACCALLUM: Thank you, Brad. Good to see you.

PARSCALE: Thank you, Martha.

MACCALLUM: Be well.

PARSCALE: All right.