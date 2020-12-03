https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-famed-la-boutique-mocks-dems-celebs-with-huge-window-display

The Los Angeles lifestyle boutique Kitson, defying the prevailing pervasive leftism of the city, decided to mock Democrats and leftist celebrities with a vast display across their front windows with mock quotes and “People of the Year” posters.

The four “People of the Year” posters started with Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti with the quote: “I will turn your phone off if you don’t obey. Target, Costco, Walmart, etc. can sell nonessential items but small business are forbidden.” As the Pacific Legal Foundation reported in September:

Today the mayor is threatening to terminate customers’ water and power service if they should fail to abide by his strict COVID-19 lockdown restrictions called “Safer L.A.” Los Angeles residents who fail to abide by these restrictions will face misdemeanor charges, along with potential fines and even prison sentences. Among the punishments for failing to comply is the threat of having your utilities shut off. While customers must be notified before a utility may be disconnected, they are not afforded a hearing to defend their right to uninterrupted utility services.

Next up for the Kitson window: Hunter Biden, with the quote: “Where is my laptop my china deal is on it. Don’t forget 10% for the big guy!”

Following Biden, the store posted the next member of the “People of the Year,” the fabled “Karen,” with the quote: “I demand to speak to a manager now! I have a return from a sweater I bought two years ago.”

The final member of the “People of the Year:”: Dr. Anthony Fauci. The quotes: “In March 2020: ‘Masks are not needed they don’t help!’ ‘In May 2020: Wear a mask! Bill Gates is my BFF. Wear a mask, don’t wear a mask, wear a mask, don’t wear a mask.’ MAKE UP YOUR MIND!”

Next, Alyssa Milano pictured wearing a Christmas stocking cap and a T-shirt emblazoned “#Defund the police.” The quote above her reads, “David, call 911 there’s a squirrel in our backyard!”

A picture of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from her infamous salon visit in San Francisco followed, with the caption, “Rules for thee, not for me.”

Next, a photo of California governor Gavin Newsom in a Christmas stocking cap with the quote, “I demand a better table at the French Laundry Restaurant and I want to be seated inside with my 22 friends.” As the San Francisco Chronicle reported in mid-November:

The dinner the night of Nov. 6 at the famed French Laundry in Yountville in Napa County brought together at least 12 people to celebrate the 50th birthday of Jason Kinney, a longtime friend and political adviser to Newsom who is also a partner at the lobbying firm Axiom Advisors. State guidelines limit gatherings, defined as “social situations that bring together people from different households at the same time in a single space or place,” to no more than three households. Representatives for Kinney and Newsom declined to specify how many households the diners represented, but did not dispute that it was more than three.”

Last but not least, actress Chrissy Teigen in a Christmas stocking cap, with the quote, “I will pay 100k to help rioters and criminals get out of jail.” The picture shows “I love Goya” written on her arm as three cans of Goya foods rest on the floor beside the picture. As The Daily Wire reported last August:

It turns out that Chrissy Teigen’s boycott of Goya over the CEO’s expressed Trump support was all for show. On Thursday, Teigen posted a cooking tutorial for oxtail stew and shared a photo of the several ingredients she planned to implement; standing out among them was a can of Goya peas.

Video of the Kitson display below:

Holy cow this is absolutely spectacular. Kitsons in Los Angeles. We The People are fighting back! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/JfeGEuL4B7 — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) December 3, 2020

