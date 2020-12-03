https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/12/03/watch-team-trump-says-video-is-smoking-gun-evidence-of-election-fraud-ballot-stuffing-in-georgia-n1189837
About The Author
Related Posts
BREAKING: Mysterious Massive Explosions Rock Beirut
August 4, 2020
Biden Questions His Own 'Leadership,' Flips On His National Mask Mandate
September 8, 2020
Don Lemon: Democrats Should 'Blow Up the Entire System' if Trump Confirms a Justice
September 22, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy