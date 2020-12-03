https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/bill-barr-got-voter-fraud-ag-barr-video-attempted-steal-georgia-arrests/

AWOL US Attorney General Bill Barr told the Associated Press on Tuesday that the he had not seen evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020 election.

Barr claimed that the FBI has followed up on specific complaints of voter fraud yet they have uncovered no evidence that would change the outcome.

The Trump campaign responded to the AWOL AG on his ridiculous statement.

So we got your fraud, Bill Barr.

As reported earlier by Cristina Laila Georgia Senate Oversight Committee held a hearing on Thursday on the massive election fraud in the state.

President Trump was ahead of Joe Biden by more than 110,000 votes in Georgia on election night when all of a sudden Fulton County stopped counting ballots after a pipe burst.

Poll watchers were kicked out of the State Farm Arena tabulation center on election night after a burst pipe caused flooding.

We now know that a pipe never burst. It was all a lie in order to kick out poll watchers while a few crooks stayed behind to count illegal ballots for Joe Biden.

Trump’s legal team showed a video from the State Farm Arena tabulation center when poll workers were told to leave at 10:25 PM.

A few “workers” stayed behind and were seen pulling suitcases full of ballots out from under tables to be tabulated!

They were caught cheating!

WATCH:

WATCH: Video footage from Georgia shows suitcases filled with ballots pulled from under a table AFTER supervisors told poll workers to leave room and 4 people stayed behind to keep counting votes pic.twitter.com/AcbTI1pxn4 — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) December 3, 2020

So we got your fraud, Bill Barr!

How about a few arrests!



Prove to us the DOJ is NOT a branch of the DNC!

