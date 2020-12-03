https://www.theblaze.com/news/white-house-communications-director-alyssa-farah-resigns

White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah announced her resignation on Thursday, issuing a statement expressing her pride in being a part of the accomplishments made by the Trump administration.

What are the details?

Farah, 31, entered the administration as press secretary to Vice President Mike Pence in 2017, then transferred to the same role at the Pentagon before returning to the White House to serve as communications director.

In a statement regarding her departure, Farah expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to serve her country. While she did not mention President Donald Trump directly in her statement, she did point to a litany of his achievements and said that working for his administration was “the honor of a lifetime.”

“Under this Administration, the ISIS caliphate was destroyed, American hostages were returned home, NATO is stronger than ever, we’ve brokered historic Middle East peace deals, and I was on the ground in Kabul for the announcement of a historic peace deal between the Afghan Government and the Taliban aimed at ending America’s war,” she wrote.

“We delivered historic tax cuts, putting money back into the pockets of hard working Americans,” Farah continued. “We rebuilt the judiciary with Constitution abiding independent jurists and we worked to create the most inclusive economy in American history – that gives every citizen a real chance to achieve the American dream.”

Farah said she was leaving to “pursue new opportunities,” and the news is buzzing over where she might end up next.

One America News Network’s Alex Salvi reported that “Farah has been interviewing with agents, pursuing a television job after her White House departure.”

According to The Washington Post:

Farah’s last day is on Friday, and she plans to start a consulting firm focusing on the corporate, political and defense realms. She had initially planned to leave before the election, according to one person familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to reveal private discussions.

Prior to joining the Trump administration, Farah worked as an aide on Capitol Hill, first as communications director for former Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) —who is now White House chief of staff — before serving as spokesperson for the House Freedom Caucus.

