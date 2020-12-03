https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/world-economic-forum-encourages-plebs-eat-weeds-drink-sewage/

(SUMMIT NEWS) – The World Economic Forum published two articles on its website which explored how people could be conditioned to get used to the idea of eating weeds, bugs and drinking sewage water in order to reduce CO2 emissions. Yes, really.

“Finding new plant-based foods is becoming increasingly urgent with the world’s population forecast to grow by two billion in the next 30 years,” states an article authored by Douglas Broom published on the official WEF website. “While farming animals for meat generates 14.5% of total global greenhouse emissions, weeds capture carbon from the atmosphere and can therefore help to control climate change.”

According to Broom, “Weeds can be nutritious and tasty” and are easy to grow.

