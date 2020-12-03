https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/wth-breitbart-wages-war-attorney-lin-wood-defending-president-trump-election-integrity-lin-wood-responds/

What the hell was this?

Breitbart went on a jihad on Wednesday night against Attorney Lin Wood.

Lin Wood is one of the top attorneys in the country and a man of God.

Lin Wood and Sidney Powell are fighting for President Trump and his 74 million voters while the GOP elites hide in their holes.

TRENDING: MASSIVE CROWD! — STOP THE FRAUD PRESS CONFERENCE: Lin Wood and Sidney Powell Schedule Presser Wednesday at 2:05 PM in Alpharetta, GA –LIVE STREAM RSBN VIDEO HERE

Why would Breitbart attack this man? What are we missing?

This is just unreal!

Is Breitbart really incensed that Lin Wood donated to Democrats?

Lin Wood even admitted this Wednesday at his Alpharetta rally with Sidney Powell.

There are MILLIONS of Trump voters who are former Democrats. Is this a bad thing now? Do the GOP elites want to ban these people from the party when Trump is gone?

Attorney Lin Wood responded to the attacks later tonight.

2. I estimate that I have given WINRED $10K+ this year. I have donated several thousand dollars to other Republican candidates & $150K to conservative PAC for congressional candidates. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 3, 2020

3. I gave $5,000 at a fundraiser in which @RichardGrenell spoke. That is all I can remember at the moment. How did Briebart miss these facts? Guess some people do not want the fraud in GA election to be discovered. I did not donate to. @BrianKempGA. Now back to my dessert. pic.twitter.com/QRR1HzR7bW — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 3, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

