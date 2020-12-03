https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/03/you-miserable-pieces-of-sit-the-daily-beast-gets-called-out-for-misleading-tweet-on-the-death-of-gov-kristi-noems-grandmother/

The Daily Beast is under fire over this misleading tweet on the death of South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s grandmother:

And yet Kristi Noem continues to downplay the virus, refuse a mask mandate, and ignore the terrible price her state is paying, says @michaeldalynyc https://t.co/wHcab2bkl5 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) December 2, 2020

Despite the way this tweet was worded, her grandmother did not die of Covid-19 in the nursing home:

Her grandmother didn’t die of COVID you miserable pieces of shit https://t.co/UGjZwjl5Vo — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) December 2, 2020

This is gross, but not surprising given who the Daily Beast has chosen to put in positions of editorial leadership. Noem’s grandmother tested negative for Covid-19. Her death has 0 to do with any discussion of the virus. https://t.co/ezxXME25c2 — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) December 3, 2020

Headlines like these are why I always say “my father passed away in May (not from covid)” https://t.co/16MQWN1Ll9 — Christine “Go Donate Blood” Rousselle💜 (@crousselle) December 2, 2020

“This is why people loathe the media”:

Second sentence of the piece: “The 98-year-old grandmother, Aldys Arnold, is said by Noem’s office to have tested negative for the virus” This is why people loathe media. https://t.co/a7nChT7UxJ — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 2, 2020

This was really bad, even for them:

This is the most monstrous thing you bottom-feeding psychopaths have ever done. You are a trash outlet. Her mother just died—and didn’t die from COVID—and you’re tormenting her? What the ever-loving hell is WRONG with you? — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) December 2, 2020

Stick to animal psychics?

The dog psychic story had more journalistic integrity than this. https://t.co/k3q9BdgT1K — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 2, 2020

And we’ll end it with this from Twitchy favorite Nick Searcy:

The people at @thedailybeast are sick, ruthless, hateful people. https://t.co/9cBroUyMNt — President-elect Nick Searcy, INT’L FILM & TV STAR (@yesnicksearcy) December 2, 2020

