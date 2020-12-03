https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/03/you-miserable-pieces-of-sit-the-daily-beast-gets-called-out-for-misleading-tweet-on-the-death-of-gov-kristi-noems-grandmother/
The Daily Beast is under fire over this misleading tweet on the death of South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s grandmother:
And yet Kristi Noem continues to downplay the virus, refuse a mask mandate, and ignore the terrible price her state is paying, says @michaeldalynyc https://t.co/wHcab2bkl5
— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) December 2, 2020
Despite the way this tweet was worded, her grandmother did not die of Covid-19 in the nursing home:
Her grandmother didn’t die of COVID you miserable pieces of shit https://t.co/UGjZwjl5Vo
— Amber Athey (@amber_athey) December 2, 2020
This is gross, but not surprising given who the Daily Beast has chosen to put in positions of editorial leadership.
Noem’s grandmother tested negative for Covid-19. Her death has 0 to do with any discussion of the virus. https://t.co/ezxXME25c2
— (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) December 3, 2020
Headlines like these are why I always say “my father passed away in May (not from covid)” https://t.co/16MQWN1Ll9
— Christine “Go Donate Blood” Rousselle💜 (@crousselle) December 2, 2020
“This is why people loathe the media”:
Second sentence of the piece: “The 98-year-old grandmother, Aldys Arnold, is said by Noem’s office to have tested negative for the virus”
This is why people loathe media. https://t.co/a7nChT7UxJ
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 2, 2020
This was really bad, even for them:
This is the most monstrous thing you bottom-feeding psychopaths have ever done. You are a trash outlet.
Her mother just died—and didn’t die from COVID—and you’re tormenting her? What the ever-loving hell is WRONG with you?
— Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) December 2, 2020
Stick to animal psychics?
The dog psychic story had more journalistic integrity than this. https://t.co/k3q9BdgT1K
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 2, 2020
And we’ll end it with this from Twitchy favorite Nick Searcy:
The people at @thedailybeast are sick, ruthless, hateful people. https://t.co/9cBroUyMNt
— President-elect Nick Searcy, INT’L FILM & TV STAR (@yesnicksearcy) December 2, 2020