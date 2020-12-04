Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager accused of fatally shooting two people and injuring a third during the riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, will stand trial.

Rittenhouse’s defense team had filed motions to dismiss two of the charges their client faces, possession of a deadly weapon by a minor and one of the two reckless endangerment charges, but Kenosha County Court Commissioner Loren Keating rejected them on Thursday, according to the Washington Post. The teenager appeared via video with an attorney at the preliminary court hearing.

His arraignment is set for Jan. 5.

The 17-year-old is charged in connection to the killing of Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum during a night of unrest on Aug. 25 following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a black man. He also was charged with attempted homicide in the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz.

The teenager, who crossed state lines from Illinois to Wisconsin, was extradited in late October.

During the hearing, Rittenhouse’s attorney, Mark Richards, argued that his client was acting in self-defense, and he used video freeze frames and photos to demonstrate his point.

“The state is trying to put forth a one-sided, stilted view of what happened to protect someone who does not deserve the protection of the state,” Richards explained before referring to Rosenbaum as “a masked robber.” Richards also showed a photo of Joshua Ziminski, 35, whom he alleged started the violence.

Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger argued that the defense was focusing on “individuals who have nothing to do with” Rittenhouse’s charges.

