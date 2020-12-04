https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/400-international-lawmakes-sign-open-letter-demanding-amazon-pay-tax-hikes/

(ZEROHEDGE) – Perhaps inspired by AOC and her ‘democratic socialist’ compadres, more than 400 lawmakers from around the world have signed a letter demanding Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos raise employee wages, and pay more in taxes (we presume they mean both Amazon the company and Bezos personally).

In an open letter, the lawmakers said that they were writing to put Bezos, the world’s richest man, “on notice,” and that “Amazon’s days of impunity are over.”

The movement is calling on Amazon to pay its “workers, its taxes, and its environmental costs fairly.”

