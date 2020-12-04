https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/6th-grader-zoom-class-takes-life/

(NEWSER) – A sixth grade Zoom class turned tragic this week in California, leaving an 11-year-old dead after cops say he shot himself.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office started fielding calls around 11am Wednesday that there’d been a shooting in Woodbridge, and when deputies got to the scene, they found a child with a head injury, KCRA reports.

Deputies confirm that the boy, IDed by the Sacramento Bee as Woodbridge Elementary School student Adan Llanos, had been in an online learning class with his camera and mic turned off when he turned the gun on himself, per CBS Sacramento. His sister, who’d been in a Zoom class elsewhere in the home, found her brother and got help from a teacher and a neighbor.

