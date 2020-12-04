http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/zhg9vNgKAGk/a-georgia-state-of-mind.php

Trump legal team volunteer Jacki Pick spoke at a Georgia Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on election fraud yesterday (video immediately below). In her remarks Pick drew on just-discovered surveillance footage from Atlanta’s State Farm Arena showing secretly counted ballots coming from suitcases left under a table on election night — when counting had supposedly stopped and observers evacuated.

Andrea Widburg has helpfully illustrated Pick’s remarks with expanded screenshots that trace a timeline of the events narrated. In her American Thinker column “Does a surveillance video prove Georgia election fraud?,” Andrea explains that observers were evacuated from the room was on a pretext at about 10:00 p.m. on election night so that four suitcases hidden in the room could be retrieved, opened, and counted:

The video shows that, for almost two hours, these workers counted the ballots they’d retrieved from the suitcases. The machines can process roughly 3,000 ballots per hour and there were multiple machines at work during those two unsupervised hours. [Pick] explained that she and her team had only discovered the footage the evening before the hearing at which she was testifying. Therefore, they hadn’t yet had a chance to discover when those suitcases were hidden under the table. As of the time of her testimony, she and her team hadn’t yet learned where the suitcases came from, why they were hidden, or why they were being counted after a ruse was used to get legally-mandated observers out of the room. Rational thinkers, though, can all make a good guess as to what was really going on. The mainstream media, of course, insist that, because Trump supporters didn’t yet have the details behind activity that was sneaky and illegal on its face, that the activity must, therefore, have been innocently sneaky and illegal.

Kyle Olson’s Breitbart story “Video: Georgia Vote Counters Appear to Pull Suitcases of Ballots from Under Table After Observers, Media Leave” includes a 20-minute video with Pick’s testimony in full. The concluding minutes of the video should also be viewed. They include additional comments on the leak that supposedly occasioned the evacuation and, in the last 90 seconds of the video, a Democratic state senator asserting that, according to the Georgia secretary of state, a monitor was in the room the entire time.

The Georgia authorities obviously need to ascertain what happened. Assuming the worst, I wonder if there is any realistic election-related remedy for what is captured on the surveillance video. The Trump legal team is calling for the intervention of state legislatures in Georgia and elsewhere.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

