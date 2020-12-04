https://hotair.com/archives/ed-morrissey/2020/12/04/alito-responds-pa-appeal-theres-just-one-catch/
About The Author
Related Posts
DOJ asks states for information on COVID-19 nursing home deaths, may initiate an investigation
August 26, 2020
What happened at Trump's Omaha rally last night?
October 28, 2020
Again: Biden mentions the “Harris-Biden administration” in speech
September 15, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy