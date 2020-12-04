https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/update-hunter-biden-whistleblower-john-paul-mac-isaac/

John Paul Mac Isaac is an American Patriot and hero. He was the owner of a computer repair shop in Wilmington, Delaware. Hunter Biden brought his laptop to John for repair. John did what he asked and tried to return it. But the drug addled Hunter did not return to pick it up nor did he pay his bill.

In the course of recovering Hunter’s hard drive, Mr. Mac Isaac discovered material relevant to the impeachment trial of Donald Trump as well as evidence of Hunter’s sexual and narcotics depravity.

Mr. Mac Isaac did everything by the book. He turned the evidence over to the FBI. But they sat on it. Out of his concern as a true patriot, Mr. Mac Isaac gave a copy of the hard drive to Rudy Giuliani. The rest is history.

John comes from a lineage of warriors. Men who have fought for the honor of America. Here is his story:

If you want to help support John Paul Mac Isaac, you can contribute here:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/mac-isaac-legal-defense-fund

