ANOTHER ONE: Austin Mayor Admits He ‘Confused’ Residents by Flying to Mexico on Private Jet

Austin Mayor Steve Adler admitted on social media this week he may have “confused” residents in his city by telling them to “stay home” to avoid the Coronavirus while flying to Mexico in a private jet.

