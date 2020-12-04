https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/aoc-says-capitalism-irredeemable-sells-58-tax-rich-shirts/

(CONSERVATIVE BRIEF) – Socialism for thee, but not for me. New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is back at it, proving again that so-called “democratic” socialists have no idea what they’re talking about.

On Tuesday, the New York congresswoman promoted some of her official campaign merchandise on Twitter, including, quite hilariously, a $58 “Tax the Rich” sweatshirt.

The irony here, of course, is that rich or at the very least well-off people – the ones targeted by the sweatshirt – are more likely to be able to drop $58 on the piece of clothing.

