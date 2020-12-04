https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/aoc-scolded-naive-criticism-gop-work-ethic/

(FOX NEWS) — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. took Republicans to task who have previously mocked her background as a waitress by suggesting that they themselves can’t handle such a job.

The Democratic “Squad” member took to Twitter on Thursday evening and spoke about the unique “work ethic” she brings to Congress while swiping conservative lawmakers.

“The thing that these conservative Senators don’t seem to understand is that I’ve actually had a physically difficult working-class job without good healthcare most of my adult life.” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “I bring that work ethic to Congress & to my community. They sit around on leather chairs all day.”

