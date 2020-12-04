https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/arizona-lawmaker-says-gov-ducey-knowingly-signed-fraudulent-document-requests-recall-states-certification/

Doug Ducey

President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Trump campaign senior legal advisor Jenna Ellis appeared before Arizona state lawmakers in a public hearing on Monday.

The hearing was chaired by Representative Mark Finchem (district 11) with a number of House and Senate members on the hearing panel.

RINO of all RINOs Governor Doug Ducey signed off on the certification of Arizona’s false election results mid-hearing.

On Monday Finchem issued a call to withhold the state’s Electoral College votes for Joe Biden because “he believes there is enough significant evidence of fraud to invalidate the state’s votes.”

Now Finchem is calling on his fellow lawmakers to come together and recall Arizona’s certification.

“I believe Doug Ducey signed a fraudulent document and he knew it!,” Finchem said.

I believe that @dougducey signed a fraudulent document. And he knew it! I’m requesting we recall Arizona’s certification. #StopTheSteaI🗳 — Mark Finchem (@MarkFinchem) December 4, 2020

Finchem called it a rigged election. “We will never concede to a rigged election!”

Proud to Chair the #ArizonaHearing to fight for fair elections and transparent ballot counting. We will never concede to a rigged election! I have more updates coming TODAY! — Mark Finchem (@MarkFinchem) December 4, 2020

Rep. Finchem appeared on The War Room with Steve Bannon on Friday.

Finchem said county clerks are now coming forward and admitting something is off with the canvassing and the numbers are just not adding up.

“We got people coming out of the woodwork,” Finchem said adding that the legislature will just go around Governor Ducey.

“We only need to have 31 members of the House and 16 members of the Senate pass a resolution recalling our electors. It’s that simple,” he said. “Our constituents are blowing up over this.”

WATCH:

