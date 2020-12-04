https://www.theblaze.com/news/austin-mayor-apologizes-stay-home-mexico

Austin, Texas, Mayor Steve Adler has issued an apology after filming his “stay at home” message while relaxing on a tropical vacation in Mexico.

In early November, Adler shared a tone-deaf video message to his Facebook page, urging citizens of Austin to remain vigilant in the face of coronavirus.

“We need to stay home if you can,” he said in now-viral remarks filmed in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. “We need to keep the numbers down. Now is not the time to relax.”

What are the details?

During a Wednesday livestream, the Austin mayor — who is now home — issued an apology for encouraging city residents to stay at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The first week of November, my daughter got married here in Austin, and like many other brides, she had to cancel her original plans in order to follow the rules, and instead, she had a small, mostly family, very private wedding,” Adler explained. “Afterwards, a small, mostly family group traveled to Mexico. I want you to know that I regret that travel. I wouldn’t travel now, I didn’t over Thanksgiving, and I won’t over Christmas, and no one should. Everyone should be avoiding non-essential travel now because we’re in the orange area.”

Adler said that while he traveled during a “safer period,” it still set an example which could have encouraged people to engage in “riskier behavior” as a result.

“I recognize that my travel set a bad example,” he admitted. “I recognize that the fact that I took that trip, and at the same time was continuing to urge people to be cautious, is confusing. I know that others have chosen not to travel under the same circumstances, and I know that in my position, I need to send a clearer message. I’m sorry I took that trip. It was a lapse in judgment, and I want you to know that I apologize.”

You can listen to his remarks in the video below, which Adler shared on his Facebook page.

