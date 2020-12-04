https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/basement-biden-cnn-kamala-disagree-principle-develop-disease-say-step-video/

On Thursday night Joe Biden and Kamala Harris went on with Jake Tapper on CNN for another fluff interview.

We expected no less. It’s Jake Tapper.

Biden “joked” that he will step down if he and Kamala butt heads.

“Like I told Barack, if I reach something that’s a fundamental disagreement we have based on a moral principle, I’ll develop some disease and say I have to resign.”

Via RedPilled2:

TRENDING: What’s Up, Ruby?… BREAKING: Crooked Operative Filmed Pulling Out Suitcases of Ballots in Georgia IS IDENTIFIED

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

