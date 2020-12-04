https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/biden-inauguration-virtual/2020/12/04/id/1000126

Any inauguration of Joe Biden as president will likely be mostly virtual, much like the Democratic National Convention that nominated him, due to the fear of spreading the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19.

”It is highly unlikely there’ll be a million people on the Mall going all the way down to the Memorial,” Biden said Friday during a reporters’ briefing in Wilmington, Delaware.

“I think you’re going to see something that’s closer to what the convention was like than the typical inauguration.”

Inauguration day is constitutionally set in the 20th Amendment as Jan. 20. The seven-day moving average of confirmed infections of the SARS-CoV-2 virus rose from 41,515 on Sept. 24 to 179,943 on Nov. 25 before falling to 163,755 on Monday before starting to climb again, according to worldometers.info.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, which told Americans to stay home and refrain from travel for Thanksgiving, on Wednesday issued guidance urging people to do likewise for Christmas.

”There will probably not be a gigantic inaugural parade,” Biden said.

