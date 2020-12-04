https://www.theblaze.com/news/biden-harris-develop-disease-resign

Former Vice President Joe Biden says that he has no major “moral” disagreements with his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), and that the two are “simpatico” on their philosophy of government and positions on the issues.

Appearing with Harris for an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Biden said that he would handle their disagreements in the same way that he handled disagreements with President Barack Obama when he served as vice president. If the two had ever had a “fundamental disagreement” on some major “moral principle,” Biden explained that he would have resigned under pretense of illness rather than continue serving under Obama, and said his relationship with Harris is similar.

“We are simpatico on our philosophy of government and simpatico on how we want to approach these issues that we are facing,” Biden told Tapper. “When we disagree, it’ll be just like — so far, it’s been just like when Barack and I did. It’s in private. She’ll say, ‘I think we should do A, B, C, or D,’ and I’ll say, ‘I like A, don’t like B and C. And let’s go, OK.'”

“And like I told Barack, if I reached something where there’s a fundamental disagreement we have based on a moral principle, I’ll develop some disease and say I have to resign,” Biden continued. “We don’t have that I’m — we haven’t — and we’ve discussed at length our views on foreign policy, on domestic policy, on intelligence.”

Biden went on to praise his running mate.

The friendliness and apparent cooperation between the two Democrats marks a change from when they faced each other as presidential candidates in the Democratic primary.

In June 2019 at one of the Democratic debates, Harris torched Biden over his record on civil rights and his friendship with two pro-segregation Democratic senators.

“I will direct this at vice president Biden, I do not believe you are a racist and I agree with you when you commit yourself to the importance of finding common ground, but I also believe and it’s personal and it was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country,” Harris said at the time.

Of course, after Biden picked Harris for his presidential ticket, both candidates memory-holed that tense debate exchange. Politics makes strange bedfellows indeed.

