https://hannity.com/media-room/biden-says-he-broke-foot-after-getting-out-of-shower-and-pulling-dogs-tail/

??????: Biden Says He Broke Foot After ‘Getting Out of Shower and Pulling Dog’s Tail’

Joe Biden revealed to CNN this week how he fractured his foot in recent days; telling Jake Tapper he sustained the injury after “getting out of the shower” and “grabbing” his dog’s tail.

The post ??????: Biden Says He Broke Foot After ‘Getting Out of Shower and Pulling Dog’s Tail’ appeared first on Sean Hannity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

