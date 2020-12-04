https://www.theepochtimes.com/biden-says-he-was-chasing-dog-when-he-slipped-and-broke-his-foot_3604740.html

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Thursday he was chasing his dog last week when he had an accident that left bones in his right foot broken.

“What happened was, I got out of the shower—I’ve got a dog, and anybody whose been to my house knows—a little pup, dropped the ball in front of me, for me to grab the ball,” Biden, 78, said during a televised interview with CNN.

“I’m walking through this little alleyway to get to the bedroom and I grabbed the ball like this and he ran and I was joking, running after him to grab his tail. And what happened was that he slipped on a throw rug and I tripped on the rug he slid on,” Biden added.

“That’s what happened. Not very exciting story.”

It was the first time Biden spoke about how he broke his foot.

Biden has two dogs, Major and Champ.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden points to the walking boot he’s wearing as he arrives at the Queen Theater in Wilmington, Del., on Dec. 1, 2020. (Andrew Harnik/AP Photo)

A Secret Service agent waits for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to enter the Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists clinic after he broke his foot while playing with his dog Major, in Newark, Del., on Nov., 29, 2020. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Biden’s campaign initially said the candidate twisted his ankle while playing with his dog over the weekend. He visited an orthopedist in Newark, Delaware, near his house in Wilmington, on Sunday.

“Initial x-rays did not show any obvious fracture, but his clinical exam warranted more detailed imaging. Follow-up CT scan confirmed hairline (small) fractures of … Biden’s lateral and intermediate cuneiform bones, which are in the mid-foot. It is anticipated that he will likely require a walking boot for several weeks,” said Biden’s doctor Kevin O’Connor in a statement released by the campaign.

Biden told reporters on Tuesday that he was feeling good and lifted his right leg to show off the walking boot he was wearing. He ignored questions about how the foot was broken.

According to a press pool reporter, Biden “appeared to move without much difficulty, though he did favor the injured foot.”

Biden said Thursday he is wearing a big walking boot most of the time. He was given a smaller version to wear sometimes.

President Donald Trump wished Biden well while sharing a video of his rival exiting the doctor’s office.

